LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ordinance aimed at making random gunfire illegal in Louisville went back to the drawing board Wednesday.
The ordinance already has exemptions for firing ranges, people defending themselves or their property, and legal hunting. But as it stands, unless a person has five or more acres of open land, gun owners would have to get a permit to shoot on their own property.
Metro Council committee members speaking out against the ordinance believe it unfairly limits lawful gun owners in rural areas for an urban problem.
Sponsors of the measure said they've referenced surrounding areas' ordinances when drafting this one, trying to strike a balance, but are willing to make adjustments.
"I'm agreeable, and I think sponsors are, to try to address the problem. We may have tackled it more broadly than we needed to. That's why you have committee meetings and that's why you can have amendments," said Councilman Patrick Mulvihill, D-10.
A Louisville Metro Police representative also spoke during the meeting, and said a measure to allow prosecution for randomly firing a gun can help officers tackle a dangerous issue.
The ordinance is simply tabled for now, and will be brought up for discussion again at a future committee meeting.
Related Stories:
- LMPD chief says ordinance criminalizing random gunfire is a safety control measure
- Ordinance would make random gunfire in Louisville illegal
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.