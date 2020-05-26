LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family of Breonna Taylor protested outside of Mayor Greg Fischer's office on Tuesday demanding change.
The rally is the second event this week the group Until Freedom has held for Taylor. On Monday, dozens of people gathered at the apartment where she was killed to lay a wreath in her memory.
Organizers of the rally say Fischer has met some demands from Taylor's family, but they want him to do more including the firing of the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the shooting.
LMPD officers shot and killed Taylor in March during a drug investigation, when they raided her apartment. Attorneys for the case call the raid botched and say protocol wasn't followed.
Until Freedom's co-founder Linda Sarsour says their effort for justice will continue. "Mayor Fischer could end up being a hero, saying I am going to fire these police officers who killed an innocent, black EMT here in my city and potentially be applauded across the city."
"So we're asking him to do the right thing. We're not here to bully him. We're here to say to him, 'Look you see the facts here. You saw what happened. Many of the demands have already been met. Be a hero in this case. Be someone who stands on the right side of justice. Be on the right side of history, and fire the officers involved Breonna Taylor murder," Sarsour said.
Officers had received a no-knock search warrant for Taylor's apartment. Taylor's family urged LMPD to change policy for those kinds of warrants and wanted all officers to wear body cameras, which they weren't the night Taylor was killed. Mayor Fischer has since made changes to those policies.
Attorneys for Taylor's estate called for Chief Steve Conrad to resign. Not long after that demand, Conrad announced he will retire at the end of June.
Friends and family plan to hold another protest outside the Mayor's office on Saturday morning.
