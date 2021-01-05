LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky sports radio host has partnered with the former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels to purchase a majority interest in Ohio Valley Wrestling.
According to a news release, Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones and Louisville's Craig Greenberg will lead a group of investors who have purchased a majority interest in the sports entertainment operation.
WWE legend Al Snow will continue to run the day-to-day operations of Ohio Valley Wrestling. The new ownership headed by Jones and Greenberg will focus on growing the enterprise, with a focus on online and broadcast events and an expansion of Al Snow Academy. The existing owners, Larry Benz, Chad Miller and Joe Reeves, will also continue to remain active in the company.
Jones is the founder and host of Kentucky Sports Radio. Greenberg is a New York Times bestselling author, a part-time ESPN Radio host and the former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels.
The investor group also includes Louisville's Dr. Jeffrey Tuvlin and Lexington's Andrew "Hubby" Jefferson.
"With a leadership team combining business expertise and enthusiasm for local sports, we believe Ohio Valley Wrestling is poised for even more growth and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this outstanding Louisville-based organization," Greenberg said, in a statement. "More importantly, during these challenging times, we understand that everyone could use some fun. As lifelong wrestling fans, Matt and I know OVW can play a huge role in delivering that."
"Craig and I are excited about building OVW's fan base and viewership, while showcasing the best wrestling in America," Jones said, in a statement. "With a legend like Al Snow running the wrestling and our massive KSR fan base joining in, we believe we can take OVW to the next level and create one of the world's premiere promotions right here in Kentucky. We're thinking big. This is only the beginning."
To celebrate the new ownership, Ohio Valley Wrestling is scheduled to offer a free online wrestling event on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The event, called the "2021 Nightmare Rumble," will be held at Louisville's Davis Arena at 4400 Shepherdsville Road and will be live-streamed free-of-charge here: www.ovwrestling.com.
