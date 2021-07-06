LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction work on the Sherman Minton Bridge is planned to begin next week, according to the Sherman Minton Renewal.
Crews will start with ramp improvements to prepare for the first phase of the rehabilitation process. Ramp shoulders at the Interstate 65 and Interstate 265, along with Interstate 64 and Interstate 265 interchanges will be modified to allow more traffic, which is expected to take around two weeks to complete.
I-65 and I-265 will be the main detour when lanes are restricted on the bridge that connects Louisville and southern Indiana over the Ohio River.
Both eastbound and westbound traffic on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be reduced to two lanes each.
The Sherman Minton Renewal project is a multi-phase project that will likely three construction seasons. At times the bridge will be completely shut down, but it is expected to remain open for about 95% of the project.
