LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky vehicle owners will soon start getting checks in the mail.
"We have more than 221,000 recorded refund checks, which are scheduled to be mailed out over a two-week period beginning early next week," Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
Those refunds are going out to those who paid their vehicle property tax in the first three months of this year.
Because car values have skyrocketed, so has the annual vehicle property tax. That's when the legislature and governor decided to freeze the tax to what vehicle owners paid last year, but many people had already paid the higher rate. Beshear said the refunds will total $370 million.
Related Stories:
- Beshear signs executive order to freeze 2021 vehicle property tax rate for 2 years
- Kentucky House votes to give relief on vehicle tax bills
- Jefferson County PVA launches online portal to appeal vehicle tax assessments
- Rising value of vehicles may lead to property tax increase in Kentucky
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.