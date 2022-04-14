LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky vehicle owners will soon start getting checks in the mail.

"We have more than 221,000 recorded refund checks, which are scheduled to be mailed out over a two-week period beginning early next week," Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

Those refunds are going out to those who paid their vehicle property tax in the first three months of this year.

Because car values have skyrocketed, so has the annual vehicle property tax. That's when the legislature and governor decided to freeze the tax to what vehicle owners paid last year, but many people had already paid the higher rate. Beshear said the refunds will total $370 million.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags