LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffrey "Duke" Denman, the driver of a tanker truck that caught fire Feb. 20 after a crash in Indianapolis, died early Saturday morning, according to a report from Fox 59.
Fire and emergency teams responded to a tanker truck explosion and large fire on Interstate 70, near Interstate 465 on the east side of Indianapolis, the afternoon of Feb. 20. Officials said a semi tanker hauling 4,000 gallons of jet fuel overturned and dumped fuel on the ramp.
Indiana State Police said the driver of the semi escaped from his truck and was pulled from the flames by good Samaritans, including a woman who had given birth just a few days earlier.
"Without question, those good Samaritans saved this driver's life," ISP Sgt. John Perrine said.
The driver was alert and conscious when he was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital, Perrine said. He was listed in critical condition at the time of the accident.
Indianapolis Fire Department arrived on scene and controlled the blaze. The ramp finally reopened around 3 a.m. Feb. 21.
Trucking company Jet Star Inc. released the following statement on Feb. 21 about the crash:
We would like to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support, prayers and concern for our driver Jeffrey "Duke" Denman following yesterday’s tragedy involving one of our trucks on the east side of Indianapolis. We are grateful that no one else was injured or involved. We would also like to offer a heartfelt "thank you" to the brave "Good Samaritan’s" that rushed to aid our driver and help him escape from further harm. We would also like to thank all of the first responders and various public safety agencies involved, firefighters, EMS, EMA, law enforcement and INDOT.
Thank you for your continued support and thoughts and prayers for our driver.
