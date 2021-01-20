LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winter sports at Jefferson County Public Schools are back on with teams having their first practices on Wednesday. For some players, being back on the court is a game changer for their futures.
The Butler High School girls basketball team was excited to be back in action.
"It's very exciting for me and my teammates," senior guard Dynastee White said at the team's first full practice, one day after the JCPS board voted to give winter sports the green light.
White said it was difficult being stuck at home while knowing that other teams in the region were allowed to play.
"It was very sad, because seeing other teams play, it made me eager to play more," she said. "So getting this opportunity to play, with this being my last year, and especially with everything going on, is very exciting."
White will go on to play college basketball, but right now she's undecided. And she's not alone.
"We have seven seniors. We have five that will go on to play college basketball," said Coach Wyatt Foust. "We truly needed to get this opportunity for some of these guys to get exposure and get offers that they may have not been able to get to this point."
Foust said college coaches have been asking about the team's schedule and wanting to scout practices.
"We have guys with scholarship money on the line, and they're gonna have a chance to earn that now," he said.
The team is in the hunt for a state title, and their coach hopes his seniors get their storybook ending after a rollercoaster year.
"To get to see these guys put a period, and hopefully an exclamation point, at the end of their story would be everything," said Foust, complimenting his team's good attitudes and hard work despite nothing being promised in return. "It tells me that they're gonna go on to be winners in life after basketball."
The pandemic is teaching teams lessons about life, both on and off the court.
"Never take anything for granted," White said. "Always live life to the fullest."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.