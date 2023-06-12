LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Amp at Log Still will host a series of concerts this year, starting this weekend, June 16.
The distillery released a lineup of performances for the 2023 season on Monday:
- June 16: 38 Special
- June 24: Chase Mathew with opening act Frank Ray
- June 30: Starship featuring Micky Thomas with opening act Paul Childers
- July 8: Brothers Osborne
- July 14: Dwight Yoakam
- July 22: Excitable - A Def Leppard Tribute
- July 29: Elle King
- Aug. 4: WAR
- Aug. 11: Dionne Warwick
- Aug. 18: Marty Stuart and Del McCoury
- Aug. 25: Rick Springfield
- Sept. 3: Newsboys
- Sept. 8: Lady A
- Sept. 15: Big & Rich
- Sept. 22: Colt Ford
- Sept. 30: Scotty McCreery
Log Still is located in Gethsemane, Kentucky, about 15 miles south of Bardstown.
It's a 23,000-seat amphitheater on a 350-acre campus that includes Log Still Distillery, a bed and breakfast and a wedding venue.
For more information and to purchase tickets for any of the shows,
