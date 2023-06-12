The Amp

"The Amp" at Log Still Distillery. (Source: Dant Crossing)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Amp at Log Still will host a series of concerts this year, starting this weekend, June 16.

The distillery released a lineup of performances for the 2023 season on Monday:

  • June 16: 38 Special
  • June 24: Chase Mathew with opening act Frank Ray
  • June 30: Starship featuring Micky Thomas with opening act Paul Childers
  • July 8: Brothers Osborne
  • July 14: Dwight Yoakam
  • July 22: Excitable - A Def Leppard Tribute
  • July 29: Elle King
  • Aug. 4: WAR
  • Aug. 11: Dionne Warwick
  • Aug. 18: Marty Stuart and Del McCoury
  • Aug. 25: Rick Springfield
  • Sept. 3: Newsboys
  • Sept. 8: Lady A
  • Sept. 15: Big & Rich
  • Sept. 22: Colt Ford
  • Sept. 30: Scotty McCreery

Log Still is located in Gethsemane, Kentucky, about 15 miles south of Bardstown. 

It's a 23,000-seat amphitheater on a 350-acre campus that includes Log Still Distillery, a bed and breakfast and a wedding venue.

For more information and to purchase tickets for any of the shows, click here.

