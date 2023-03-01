LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Footage captured on a Ring Doorbell camera shows Monday's Phoenix Hill shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
Neighbors who live on South Clay Street in Phoenix Hill said it's a great spot to go on a walk during the day. But as soon as it gets dark, they head inside.
The reason: Gun violence.
"Why is it that y'all gotta keep killing each other? What was what is the point? What are you proving?" asked neighbor Dorthy Rackard.
A Ring Doorbell camera captured part of a shooting Monday night in a housing development off South Clay and East Jefferson streets. The footage shows what looks like the flash from a gun as people run from the scene. And, if you listen carefully, you hear a baby cry.
To Rackard, it's senseless.
"You're shooting. You're not fist fighting anymore," she said. "We used to fist fight, get beat up, knock somebody out, and then we come back again. But this has just gone too far."
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. In the video, four people can be seen approaching the door and running away within 20 seconds. WDRB News was told the victim in the shooting, a man, was awake while being taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
"I don't know who the victim was, (or) who the people are. I just know prayer is the best policy," said Rackard.
Louisville has seen 47 non-fatal shootings in the first two months of the year. And Louisville Metro Police have only made eight arrests, according to crime reports.
Phoenix Hill alone has seen at least three shootings so far this year, including Monday's. A 32-year-old man died after being shot in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard on Feb. 10. Weeks before that, another man was taken to the hospital after being shot at East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and East Chestnut Street.
No one has been charged in Monday's case, and that's unsettling to Phoenix Hill resident Brian Gallego.
"Cause the kids are around here and there. They get off the bus. They stay around the area playing with balls and with the dogs," Gallego said.
Louisville's new mayor, Craig Greenberg, has said safety is a top priority. But there were two more shootings Wednesday night, one in the St. Denis neighborhood that left a man injured and another in the Russell neighborhood, which also left a man injured.
"Family setting is by the wayside, and that's the main thing," said Rackard. "Get back to family and you wouldn't have as much crime. It's a daggone shame."
For those living in the midst of the violence, solutions can't come soon enough.
