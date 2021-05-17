LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rescuers have been busy lately at Red River Gorge — a popular Kentucky tourist location — where several people have fallen from cliffs recently. And authorities are urging hikers to be prepared and not take unnecessary risks.
It's no secret that the Gorge's terrain offers breathtaking views, drawing many hikers to the trails of the park in eastern Kentucky, about two hours east of Louisville.
Powell County Search and Rescue is reminding people to be cautious
Lisa Loveless is from Ohio and said she is drawn to the park, adding that there is "just something about being in the woods and nature. There is something that's very soothing and relaxing."
But Loveless knows where to stop.
"This is my comfort," she said. "I don't want to go any further. I don't want to get too close to the edge."
Lt. Lisa Johnson of Powell County Search and Rescue knows it too.
"In the last couple of weeks, we've stayed busy," she said. "We had two falls in 24 hours, and 24 hours before, we had another fall. So right now, we're having a terrible time with falling."
She said it comes down to people taking too many risks and stepping out too far.
"When you stand on the edge, you really are on the edge," she said.
So authorities are asking people to take a step back.
"We ask that you not sit close to the edge," said Chief Billy Wilcox of Powell County Search and Rescue. "A lot of cliffs here will slope off. They're not just a 90-degree turn. There's a lot of slope before you get to the cliff edge."
Earlier this month, a University of Kentucky medical student hiking alone died after falling from Auxier Ridge.
"A young lady had been hiking and had been breaking in a pair of boots, and she was taking videos, and she fell," Johnson said.
She was found at the bottom of a 150-foot cliff.
"I'd say about 50% of the people up here are probably way too close to the edge, and they don't realize it," Wilcox said.
Another hiker had to be rescued from the same area. He was camping and slipped on the mud and fell off a cliff. That hiker was injured and had to be hospitalized. Johnson said when he decided to empty a can of tuna, some of its contents fell out, he leaned over, the ground gave way, and he fell 60 feet.
In late April, Powell County Search and Rescue helped two hikers who made a wrong turn on a trail. One was unable to continue the hike out on his or her own, so crews had to carry the hiker over 2 miles of rough terrain on Sand Gap Trail to get to safety.
Johnson said she wants any new hikers visiting the gorge to be prepared.
"I'm suggesting proper shoes, proper hydration, and pack like you're spending the night out here, because you don't know what's going to happen," she said.
Officials said there are usually dozens of rescues and calls for help in the summer months. They are reminding people to never hike alone, bring a map and compass and know how to use them, and always carry a flashlight and bring a whistle, because if you need help, rescuers can hear that better than screaming.
Johnson and Willcox said they want people to enjoy the natural beauty here, but for less rugged terrain, they should try the easier trails at Natural Bridge State Park.
"We're really fortunate we don't have a lot of falls up here (Natural Bridge State Park)," Johnson said. "Most of the time, when the team comes up, it's for ankles, legs, wrists, snake bites."
For Loveless, being back at the gorge is a nice getaway after visiting decades ago.
"I remember the bridge, but the height was much easier 25 years ago," she said. "But it's still just as beautiful."
If you're wondering just how close to the edge you should get, a good rule of thumb is at least your height.
"A body length away," Willcox said. "That keeps you stable. If you do trip, you have 4-5 feet to at least get stopped."
Powell County Search and Rescue said it averages about 60 calls per year. In the last five years, there have been two deaths.
Search and Rescue says this year we have have been 18 calls so far. About 75% of the calls are for incidents in the Natural Bridge/Red River Gorge area, the other 25% are for calls within the county. The group averages 4 calls per year for animal rescues.
