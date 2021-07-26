LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After practicing social distancing in 2020, Santa Claus made and early trip to Lexington over the weekend to celebrate Christmas in July.
According to a report by LEX 18, for four hours on Saturday, Santa visited kids who came to Waveland State Historic Site.
The event gave kids a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas since they couldn't tell him in-person last years.
Mrs. Claus wanted to make sure the busy bee could keep the holiday spirit alive.
"It's because ... of COVID last year," said Mrs. Claus. "And we couldn't do Santa. Santa came and he was in the mansion and kids filed by and looked at him in the mirror. So this year we wanted to do something very special for the community. So we are hoping a lot of kids come out and visit Santa because they couldn't last year."
Santa told LEX 18 that he plans to return to Waveland later this year when it's closer to Christmas.
