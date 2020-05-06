LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still opportunities to go to the movies.
Drive-in movies.
The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In said it has gotten approval from the Oldham Country Health Department to show films, so feel free to load the kids in the car and park in front of the big screen.
Strict social distancing rules will be in place. Tickets must be bought online in advance. There will be limited concession selections available online for drive-thru pickup.
Movies start at 8:50 p.m. each night, with gates opening an hour in advance.
Mothers get a free box of candy on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10, for Mother's Day, and the movie showing those days will be Mamma Mia.
