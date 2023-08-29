LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether you're buying puppies or looking for a job, scammers are trying to find you to take your money.
These days, a lot of people are looking for remote jobs so they can stay home. But the Better Business Bureau is reminding people to watch out for employment scams.
One recent scam involved a man who thought he was applying for a new data entry job. He was told he'd receive a check to buy new supplies for the job.
"This victim thought he was applying for a legitimate work from home position," said Whitney Adkins, director of strategic marketing with the BBB. "He thought it was an agency that worked in health care or care for the elderly. Unfortunately, it wasn't a legitimate agency.
"Then you'll get a message from them: 'We sent you the wrong amount. We need you to send some of that money back to us.' Of course, it's fake. Once your bank realizes this, you are the one on the hook for the amount of the fake check, and the fake company, they are gone in the night, essentially."
To protect yourself, the BBB said to verify companies before interviewing and contact the company the person said they're with to make sure that person works there and the job is actually open.
The BBB said another red flag is getting calls about jobs you never applied for. If a person contacts you claiming to be a headhunter, check in with that agency too. Adkins said it can be a fake recruiter.
"They're really trying to fish for your personal information," she said.
Another scam hitting our area involves pets. People will see an ad on social media to buy a puppy from a breeder.
"You contact them because you're interested in purchasing one," Adkins said. "Everything seems to go smoothly. You pay for the animal.
"They say the animal is going to be delivered on this date. That day comes, and no delivery, and you're contacting them. They say you need to pay more for crate fees, insurance fees. The animal needs a specific type of crate."
And then, the scammer ghosts you.
"We've seen a couple reports of someone creating a Facebook group around a popular dog breed, and, as the admin of the group, he claimed to be a breeder," Adkins said. "... When the victim caught on and tried to reach back out to this alleged breeder, suddenly she finds she's removed from the group. She's blocked from his profile on social media. She can no longer contact him and she can't warn the other members of this group."
The BBB said if you are buying a pet, make sure you see it in-person or at least do a video call to see it. Also, make sure to pay by credit card.
"Ultimately, the credit card is your best option, because, again, it's secured by the company itself, and you can dispute it," Adkins said. "I think Paypal and Venmo, they're taking steps to get better, but the water can still get murky there."
Related Stories:
- Customers fighting for refunds from Bullitt County cryptocurrency company with dozens of complaints to the BBB
- BBB gives tips on how storm victims can stay away from scammers
- Louisville appliance repairman accused of scamming customers out of hundreds of dollars
- CASH APPS | Victims of Venmo and Zelle scams in Kentuckiana learn expensive lessons
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.