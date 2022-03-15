LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly two years, school lunch waivers will expire this summer, ending a program of free meals for millions of children.
"With the supply chain challenges that they are seeing right now and staffing challenges that they have right now, those challenges will absolutely still exist and the waivers helped to alleviate those challenges," Lauren Moore, Kentucky Department of Education school nutrition director, said.
The United States Department of Agriculture waivers allowed for students to get free breakfasts and lunches during the pandemic.
The wavier extension was not included in the federal spending bill, meaning families will have to fill out assistance applications like they did before the coronavirus pandemic.
Representatives with Jefferson County Public Schools went to Washington to request an extension and a higher reimbursement rate. District officials said 70% of students are enrolled in the free or reduced lunch program.
"We could have congregate feeding which means as the students come and they go to each lunch or break they would have to stay onsite and consume that rather than taking a meal back home with them," Dan Ellnor, the assistant director of nutrition services at JCPS, said.
The waivers are set to expire on June 30.
