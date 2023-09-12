LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Scott County Sheriff's Office trained its K-9 units around the city of Scottsburg last week.
According to Scott County Sheriff's Office, deputy Lt. Charlie Morgan and his K-9 partner, Zeus, and deputy Kacey Reschar and his K-9 partner, Karma, trained around Scottsburg on Sept. 7. The training included mock traffic stops to detect illegal substances.
The dogs also trained with Scottsburg Fire Department.
"The training was a huge success, thanks to the outstanding assistance and equipment provided by the Scottsburg Fire Department…together, your first responders are making a difference," Scott County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
