SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Scottsburg Fire Department held its first camp for kids last year. And it was so popular that they more than doubled enrollment from 22-50 for this year's camp.
Kids aged 8-15 attended the two-day camp this week. Students got hands-on experience with fire, EMS and police getting to touch and use the equipment to help learn fire safety as well as other important health and safety knowledge like CPR.
Scottsburg is a combination fire department that relies on volunteers, so they hope the camp will help inspire young people to pursue public safety, learn important lifesaving information and help the children become more comfortable with fire, police and EMS. Hopefully, the kids won’t be afraid if they ever find themselves in an emergency situation.
The camp was visited Friday by Scottsburg Police, the Scott County Sherriff’s Department, Scott County EMS as well as a visit from a helicopter from PHI Air Medical.
