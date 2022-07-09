LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A search of Louisville Metro Corrections turned up suspected drugs, after an inmate died on Friday.
Daniel Johnson, president of the Metro Corrections FOP union tells WDRB that four inmates overdosed. Three lived. The inmate who died has not been identified.
Johnson said with use of K9s and special operations a search found suspected fentanyl.
Maj. Darrell Goodlett said on Friday that officers handled a medical emergency with a male inmate around 4:45 p.m. The inmate died at University of Louisville Hospital.
Goodlett said in a release on Saturday that Corrections officers intervened to prevent "a deadly outcome" for three other inmates, who were also taken to the hospital for medical attention. He did not specify what happened.
"This quick response and thorough work possibly saved the lives of these three inmates. In addition, the newly formed K-9 unit at Metro Corrections and the recently installed body scanner technology were integral in the investigation that followed, and are building a safer environment for inmates at Metro Corrections," said Goodlett in the release.
Louisville Metro Corrections Detectives and the Metro Police Public Integrity Unit have started an internal investigation into what led up to the death of the inmate.
Mental health support will be available for inmates impacted by the death.
In a statement, Goodlett offered condolences to the family. "This is never acceptable to us, and we will continue to work every day to build a safer and more secure environment for incarcerated individuals."
