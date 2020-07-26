LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Search and rescue crews in Louisville and southern Indiana are searching for an individual who drowned in the Ohio River on Saturday.
According to a news release, search crews responded to a call of a person in the water at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Fourteen Mile Creek in Charlestown.
The search, conducted by Indiana Conservation officers, the Louisville Metro Police Water Patrol, the Clark County Sheriff's Department and the Charlestown Fire Department, continued into Saturday night and resumed Sunday morning.
First responders have used sonar units and boat searches in the area where the victim was last seen.
This story may be updated.
