LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers faced delays Wednesday afternoon on the 2nd Street Bridge after a semi got separated from its trailer when it crashed.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a report of a non-injury crash near the base of the 2nd Street Bridge on the Louisville side around noon.
Police said a crash between a vehicle and a semi tractor trailer caused the load the semi was carrying to buckle in the middle and the rear axle separated from the trailer.
Traffic is going to be a bit backed up on the 2nd St. bridge. The trailer came off a semi. It looks like something flew off into a window in the Whiskey Row Lofts. @LMPD has a few officers directing traffic. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/fzdeZEn3kZ— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) August 16, 2023
Police said the semi had be offloaded. It was carrying a large load of dry food at the time.
As of after 5 p.m. the 2nd Street Bridge was fully back open.
