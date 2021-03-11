LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first senior tenants of the new Beecher Terrace started moving into their apartments this week, and it's expected the income-based building will be fully leased by the end of the month.
Construction of the new Beecher Terrace started in phases in 2019. The $30 million plan includes tearing down the 80-year-old public housing complex and creating a mixed-income community. The project of rebuilding Beecher Terrace is part of a $200 million revitalization plan of the Russell neighborhood.
“I know it has been years of hard work, so we’re just thrilled right now,” said Octavia Johnson Norman, regional director of McCormack Baron Salazar and the property manager for Beecher Terrace.
Finally, after years of work, the first phase is complete. The Beecher Terrace Senior Apartments is for those 55 years old and up, and it is income-based.
"It is very exciting for our seniors to have something brand new,” Johnson Norman said. “No one has ever lived here. They don’t have to worry about utility bills, because it’s included with rent, and when you look at these apartments, they’re just immaculate.”
The building has 114 apartments and extra amenities catered to senior tenants like a beauty and barber shop, doctor’s office and crafting room. Along with everything being brand new, there is a drastic difference in the building’s layout and décor compared to the old 1940s apartments.
“It’s hard to compare,” Johnson Norman said. “To see it in comparison to what it was before and what it is now, there’s no comparison. What we wanted was safe housing ... for our families, clean housing, up to standards for our families. And that’s what we have here.”
Her team is moving in about five seniors each day, and they expect the building will be fully leased by the end of the month. She said it’s been emotional helping new tenants get settled in.
"To actually give someone some keys and to see the tears fall down their face, that's the best and rewarding part of my career,” she said.
The work does not end with this one building. On the horizon, Phase 2 is almost done. Families will begin to move into the more than 100 apartments on April 1. Phase 3 will include more than 200 mixed-income apartments. Those are still under construction, but the pre-leasing stage has already started.
Johnson Norman said there are more than 1,000 people interested in moving into this community, and they are busy processing applications every day. When all five phases of Beecher Terrace are complete, there will be 640 apartments. Last year, the Louisville Metro Housing Authority said all construction would be complete by 2023, which is the HUD deadline.
