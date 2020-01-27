LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground nearly a year ago on a multimillion-dollar project to transform the Beecher Terrace housing development in the Russell neighborhood. And less than a year later, what was land full of dirt now has several multi-story structures standing.
Courtney Robinson, who works at the site about 40-50 hours each week, said it's meaningful time for him because he spent time there growing up.
"I've put my hands on pretty much everything that we've done," Robinson said. "My grandmother and uncles actually stayed here like in the late '50s all the way to the '60s. It wasn't the best place for people to live. Over the years, it was going down."
Robinson is proud to know he is working to change that.
"It was built in 1939," Robinson said. "It's 2020, so revitalization is something that was needed."
After it is complete, the development will include 640 mixed-income housing units. Construction of phases 1 and 2 (single-family homes and a senior housing unit) are well underway.
Project Manager Alex Hunn took reporters inside what is transforming into a 117-unit senior apartment building.
"It's really starting to take shape, starting to look like a building," Hunn said.
Project managers said more than 30% of those working on the Beecher Terrace development are from surrounding neighborhoods, hands working hard to bridge the divide and build toward a better life for hundreds of people.
"I think every neighborhood deserves to have growth, and I think this is one neighborhood that deserves to have some revitalization and thrive again," Robinson said.
Project officials said phase 1 and 2 of the project are on track and are expected to be completed in fall of 2020. They said phase 1 and 2 of the renovation will cost about $50 million and that the project has received nearly $35 million in federal grant money.
