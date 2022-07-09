LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A series of accidents caused major problems on Interstate 71 in Carroll County on Saturday.
Dispatchers at the Kentucky State Police Campbellsburg post said there were at least five accidents between the north and southbound lanes of I-71 from the 42 to 47 mile markers. The problems started about 11 a.m. Saturday.
There are multiple injuries, according to the Carrollton Police Department. But there is no information on the extent of those injuries.
All accidents in Carroll County cleared by late afternoon. Delays in the area near Carrollton and Owenton opened up soon after.
