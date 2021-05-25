SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to officially open a green space area in front of the John Mellencamp mural in downtown Seymour, Indiana.
The two-story mural was completed in 2019, and, after a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's now a place for people to enjoy it.
"John Mellencamp is the No. 1 reason why people visit Jackson County," Jordan Richart with the Jackson County Visitor Center said.
The mural, painted by Indianapolis artist Pamela Bliss, features a larger-than-life version of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer that welcomes visitors and watches over downtown.
"In the last year, we've had people come from Chicago, South Carolina, New York, Denver, California, Tennessee," Richart said.
But there was nothing but a parking lot here for people to stop and admire the painting
"They'd go to take a picture, and there'd be a big ol' pickup truck in the way. So they really took that as an opportunity to give back to the community and give us a space for everyone to enjoy the mural," said Bri Roll, Executive Director of the nonprofit Seymour Main Street, which worked with the city and the Mellencamp family to bring the green space to life.
Located at the corner of West Second Street and Indianapolis Avenue, the new fenced-in grassy space features tables and seating. The park was made possible thanks to a $50,000 donation from the Mellencamp family and other donors.
"We think this space can be used not only for just a meeting location, enjoying lunch, enjoying the mural. We can also see some nice acoustic performances here," Roll said.
Wendy Hunt Shadrix and her husband, Tom, were in town visiting from Florida when they stopped to take some pictures.
"I think it's fantastic for a small town like this to have something like this to draw people to come to see," Hunt Shadrix said.
It's something county officials hope will help this small town, too.
"Every time someone comes here to see John Mellencamp landmarks, they're always asking, 'Where do we eat? Where are places to go?' And we're always very happy to tell them," Richart said. "It's a win-win for everyone."
The green space also features a plaque that honors the memory of the owner of This Old Guitar shop where the mural is painted.
