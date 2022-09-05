LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Comedy Club is bringing big names to town after opening this spring.
Comedian and actor Shawn Wayans will take the stage Friday and Saturday night at the comedy club on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.
Wayans is known for his years on "In Living Color," his role in "Scary Movie 2," and staring in the film "White Chicks" with his brother Marlon Wayans.
The shows start at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. each night. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.
Carolina Rhea, Victoria Jackson, Margaret Cho and Pauly Shore are also scheduled to perform at the comedy club soon.
