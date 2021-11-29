LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Shepherdsville Police Department has been arrested after police say he was driving drunk and left the scene of a crash.
According to court documents, the incident took place Saturday, just before 11 p.m. not far from the Corbin Arena, near the interchange between I-75 and Hwy. 25W.
Officers with the Corbin Fire Department were at the Corbin Speedway when they say they saw a black truck run a red light near the intersection of Arena Drive and Cumberland Falls Highway. According to court documents, the truck was traveling at a "high rate of speed."
A short time later, a firefighter saw the same truck back into a parked vehicle in the arena parking lot and leave the scene, according to the arrest report. The firefighter was able to get a description of the truck -- a black Ram 1500 with a black-and-red Louisville registration plate.
An officer with the Corbin Police Department found the truck in a nearby parking lot. According to to court documents, the driver was 40-year-old Christopher Cowan. When the Corbin officer arrived on the scene, he allegedly found Cowan outside the truck, yelling and kicking it. Police say Cowan was having trouble standing up, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, and bloodshot, glassy eyes. When asked, he allegedly confessed to being the driver.
While he was talking with police, Cowan allegedly started walking to his truck and said "he was going to get his gun."
Cowan was arrested and charged with second-degree Disorderly Conduct, first-degree Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin confirmed Monday morning that Cowan is currently an officer with the Shepherdsville Police Department.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.