SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a hot day, jumping into a pool may be the ideal way to cool of, but it hasn't been an option for Shepherdsville residents unless they're driving out of city limits. But a recent move to build a new aquatic center is making the dream a reality.
The city announced on Monday that it purchased the unused warehouse across from Kart Country, near the Shepherdsville exit off Interstate 65.
The aquatic center will feature an indoor pool, an outdoor pool, and other fitness amenities like an indoor track, pickleball courts and room for group fitness classes.
It's welcome news for resident Brian Wolfinbarger, who would love to take his son to swim classes closer to home.
"It would be pretty good to find a place, we don't have a pool at home so it'd be nice to get out and swim and able to enjoy it as a family, that's for sure," Wolfinbarger said.
Being able to keep families in Shepherdsville for activities like that is why Mayor Jose Cubero is looking forward to the latest acquisition.
“A lot of the kids that do swim, they’re either going to E'town or they’re going to Louisville," Cubero said. "And that’s a shame we don’t have those kinds of facilities here.”
Cubero said the pool will meet standards to host high school swim meets and other competitions.
The aquatic center is part of a $30 million project in Shepherdsville that also includes revitalizing its park and streetscape.
Cubero said the pool project will cost between $17 million and $18 million.
Shepherdsville received a $30 million loan from the Kentucky League of Cities to help start the project. The city will pay that back over the course of a 25-year period.
"It's not that difficult of a process for us because we were in financial ground to get that money," Cubero said. "This is the kind of town we live in because of the distribution and all the warehouses, but what do you do for all the families here? That's been missing and I think this is going to be a great turn for us."
Shepherdsville will clear the warehouse and clean up the property in the next two to three months. It plans to begin construction the following spring. From there, construction is expected to take two years to complete, according to Cubero.
Related Stories:
- $30 million could transform Shepherdsville and its city park
- Shepherdsville mayor unveils $30 million plan to revitalize city park in Bullitt County
- Cleanup and traffic solutions point to change under Shepherdsville's new mayor
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.