LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Shively Police Department is on paid leave for speeding.
According to Det. Sgt. Jordan Brown, the department got a complaint from a civilian on May 24 that an officer in a marked Shively Police car was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The department launched criminal and internal investigations and identified the officer as William Bors. He was placed on paid administrative leave on May 31 and had his police car and equipment taken from him, Brown said.
Bors was also served with a citation to appear in court, however the nature of the citation is unclear. WDRB News has requested a copy.
According to a news release, an internal investigation into Bors for departmental policy violations is still ongoing, and Shively Police are unable to comment at this time.
