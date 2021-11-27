LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smack dab in the middle of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is 'Small Business Saturday.' It’s a time everyone in the community is encouraged to shop local and support small businesses across Louisville.
Metro area business owners are excited to see the area come alive this time of year, and PG&J's Dog Park Bar wants its customers to know the support means a lot.
"Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and this great nation," said owner Gina Nobles. "Supporting is basically supporting your neighbor and supporting other entrepreneurs in pursuit of their dreams."
Small businesses were some of the hardest hit during the pandemic, and many were forced to close for good.
Zwanky V, a vintage store in the Highlands, opened a year ago. Its owner, Zach Freeman acknowledges it was a risky time to open with the pandemic, and with no vaccine at the time, he counted on his community to pitch in.
"It worked. We found the perfect spot," said Freeman whose business is located across the street from Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi.
He says his unique offerings make his small business work.
"It's nice to go a shop in person, it's just way different than online. It's more intimate and you get to hold it in your hand and really feel it," said Freeman.
Red Tree Owner, Garwood Linton feels the same way.
"The crowds keep coming, keep shopping and spreading their love throughout the whole neighborhood of Nulu,” said Garwood. “Such a change from last year. When COVID hit and there was a mask mandate, there was lot of fear."
Red Tree is just one of many businesses offering special sales this weekend.
"Throughout Nulu, every business is doing a discount from Friday through Sunday," said Linton.
Recent data from Louisville Downtown Partnership shows at least 15 new businesses have opened this year, while 10 closed.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.