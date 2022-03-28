LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some lanes on Interstate 71 south near the Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed overnight.
Contractors will be removing overhead exit signs as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
The work is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Monday and end at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
There will also be intermittent roadblocks during the work to allow for time to remove the signs.
The signs will be replaced with a temporary message board until new signs are installed later, according to KYTC.
Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in the area.
