An aerial view of the interchange of Interstates 71 and 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) in eastern Jefferson County near Louisville.  Image courtesy of the IMoveKy project on Facebook. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some lanes on Interstate 71 south near the Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed overnight.

Contractors will be removing overhead exit signs as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). 

The work is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Monday and end at 6 a.m. Tuesday. 

There will also be intermittent roadblocks during the work to allow for time to remove the signs. 

The signs will be replaced with a temporary message board until new signs are installed later, according to KYTC. 

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in the area. 

