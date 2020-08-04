LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Simpsonville dog is getting national exposure, thanks to a Kentucky whiskey producer.
According to a news release from PriceWeber, an ad agency that represents Early Times, Thor, a 2-year-old great husky from Kentucky, has been selected as one of 10 Early Times "All-American Dogs."
Thor's selection came after a national contest that examined tens of thousands of dogs competing in the Early Times All-American Dogs social media campaign. He took part in a photo shoot with the nine other "All-American Dogs" and will be featured in the Early Times All-American Dogs calendar later this fall.
On Monday, a billboard with Thor's picture was unveiled in Louisville on Interstate-64, near Payne Street.
"Thor has been good to the bone since he was born," said Robert Trinkle, a partner and senior vice president for PriceWeber, in a statement. "After being saved from a kill shelter, Thor was adopted by the program, Paws Behind Bars, where he was trained by a prisoner for four months to learn manners and commands. He's a smart and compassionate All-American Dog."
"The most All-American quality about Thor is his relationship with my grandkids," said Cassie O'Brien, Thor's owner. "When we adopted Thor, the bond was instantaneous. He's a great dog."
The nine other winners hail from Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, Nevada and Indiana.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.