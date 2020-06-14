LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some child care programs and youth sports can return to action Monday, June 15, in Kentucky.
Most businesses and activities have been under restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. As benchmarks are met in Kentucky to limit transmission of the virus, those restrictions are being lifted.
Under the state's Healthy at Work plan, center-based licensed child care programs and day camps can reopen. Child care programs cannot have groups larger than 10, and children must stay in the same groups all day.
Guidelines also call for child care programs to stagger playground time between classroom groups, and centers can't hold family events. Pick-up and drop-off schedules should allow for one child at a time. And there are guidelines for how toys are cleaned.
To read the Health at Work guidelines for child care, click here.
"Low-touch" youth sports may also resume practices on Monday with no more than 10 players and one adult coach. Some youth sports can begin games with limited spectators June 29. To read the Health at Work guidelines for youth sports, click here.
Also beginning June 29 in Kentucky: Bars and nightclubs may reopen; groups of up to 50 people will be allowed to congregate and youth sports will be expanded. To read more guidelines for Kentucky's phased reopening plan, click here.
