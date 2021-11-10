MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some southern Indiana communities are seeing a rise in drug overdoses, according to local leaders.
Madison Police Chief John Wallace said Jefferson County, Indiana, has seen at least four overdose deaths since September. His officers have also responded to multiple other, non-fatal overdoses.
"It is an uptick," Wallace said. "I mean, it's something we've been battling — as every other community has — for the last several years. But we have noticed an uptick over the last several months.
"We're out there fighting it and doing all we can, but again, one overdose death is one too many."
In Clark County, Indiana, Heath Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he's concerned about the number of overdoses. He said the county just recently received a notice from the state reporting system alerting health leaders of a high number of overdoses in a short period of time.
"Over the weekend, in a little over a 24-hour period, we had 11 overdoses at our local emergency department," Yazel said.
Yazel said he's not sure of the outcome of those 11 patients but said each case will be reviewed.
"Some people probably walked out the door as soon as they got there," he said. "Some people, you know, were probably very sick. Usually, we see a wide range on those."
In August, Clark County received two alerts from the state related to overdoses. Yazel said before that, it had been years since the county had received an alert.
Yazel and Wallace both said a major concern right now is the use of fentanyl.
"We're seeing a transition to people actively seeking fentanyl as the primary substance," Yazel said. "It used to be ... if you had some other opioid and it was more potent than you expected, you're like, 'Oh, I must've had some fentanyl.' Now, we're seeing people who are actively seeking fentanyl as their drug of abuse, and it's extremely dangerous and obviously worrisome from our standpoint."
Wallace said it's also a concern for his officers and other first responders.
"It doesn't take much — even to get it on your skin or to inhale it — for it to be fatal," he said.
According to Wallace, Madison Police officers carry Narcan with them, which can be used to reverse a drug overdose. He said it is available to the public at the local health department.
Clark County's health department also has Narcan available.
"Narcan is out there, and whoever you are in the community — whether you're actively using, you know someone or you've never even encountered this — please get trained in Narcan so you can help somebody in need," Yaze lsaid.
Madison Police said if you have information about any drug activity in Madison or Jefferson County, Indiana, there is an anonymous drug tip line that can be reached at 812-565-2121.
"We're here for them," Wallace said. "Turn to whoever, but turn to somebody. Get that help before it's too late."
