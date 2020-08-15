DEPUTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man said he was heartbroken after initially learning that the Tribute in Light, which lights up the New York Sky with twin tower lights to remember 9/11, wouldn’t be happening this year.
To him, it’s personal — he was a first responder who rushed to the scene nearly 19 years ago.
“They went in to save lives without a thought and all of them died,” said Jerry Lucas, a registered emergency room nurse and combat medic veteran. “After the second tower fell we were on the road, yes. We got there 12 hours later about two in the morning.”
Thursday, it was announced the twin towers light tribute displayed every year from Ground Zero would not be happening this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“When I heard that the lights were not going to be on this year, disgust was the first thing I could think of — simple, plain disgust,” Lucas told WDRB News.
The 9/11 Museum said it would be risky to have electricians working closely together during the pandemic. Large groups gathering would also be a concern.
“You can't have electricians turn on lights? We are not talking about 50,000 gathered around these lights. They are going to turn on the lights in remembrance of the two towers that fell,” said Lucas.
However, on Saturday, New York Health Officials changed their minds and said the lights would be on and that it would “ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Even before the latest announcement, Lucas planned on taking matters into his own hands and created a GoFundMe page. He still plans on setting up two massive lights in his own backyard — 750 miles away from where he was 19 years ago.
“If it costs me whatever and I don't raise enough money for it, so be it. I will find the money if I have to go borrow it ... those lights will be on in my yard, I don't care,” said Lucas. He also said he will read the name of every person who passed away that day.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation recently decided to hold an alternative 9/11 Never Forget ceremony after the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum announced family members won’t read the names of the nearly 3,000 victims this year because of the pandemic.
