Southern Indiana drivers complain of animal carcasses left on roads

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Deer versus vehicle collisions are not only dangerous, but the impacts are causing another problem on southern Indiana roadways.
Sara Kilgore, who said she spends most of the workday in her car, said the sight of animal carcasses on southern Indiana roads is a common problem.
In fact, on Tuesday afternoon, a dead deer could be seen in front of a home on Highway 150 in Floyds Knobs.
"It has been there for a long time, and that's in front of somebody's house," Kilgore said.
Neighbors said it had been there for at least a week.
"It's like that all the way through Floyd County and Harrison County," she said.
It is a gruesome and familiar sight, according to some southern Indiana drivers.
"I'll be honest with you: I don't see a lot of pickup of 'em, and it's just really kind of cruel," said Lea Blackman, who lives in Floyds Knobs.
Blackman lives and works in the area and wanted to know who is responsible for pickup and why it takes so long to remove the animals from the side of the road.
"An animal is going to get out on the road. It's a natural habitat for them," she said. "They're going to run and everything else. That's normal. But to turn around and see them hit and then just laying there ... It's heartbreaking."
WDRB News contacted the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) on Tuesday afternoon. We asked about the deer in front of the home on Highway 150. Within an hour, highway crew was on the scene and removed the animal carcass.
"We did not know about it nor did we see it until you gave us a report," said INDOT Spokesman Harry Maginity.
Maginity said crews check the roads twice a week and count on calls from the public.
"We don't want those animals to lay along the roadside any longer than they have to either," he said.
If you see or know about an animal carcass on an Indiana road, click here or call 855-463-6848 or 855-INDOT4U.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.