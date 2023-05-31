LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana deputy was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Kenneth Black was hurt in a crash on State Road 256, east of Highway 31, in Austin around 2:30 p.m.
The department said Black was on patrol when the crash happened. He was taken by helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital, where he's recovering. His condition and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
The driver of the other car involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.