LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University is offering a special deal for students transferring from Jefferson Community and Technical College.
Full-time students who transfer to Spalding will pay $6,900 in tuition per semester. University officials said that's a savings of over $12,000. Meanwhile, part-time students will pay $460 per credit hour.
The transfer discount also allows JCTC students to transfer their credits to Spalding with no application fee.
Transfer students will also have several options available to them, including on-campus housing at Spalding, access to facilities, meal plans and parking passes, while still attending JCTC.
The community college is within a block of Spalding in downtown Louisville.
