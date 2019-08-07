LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public disagreement between Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer continued one day after the Twitter exchange that started it all.
Bevin took the feud from Twitter to the radio during an interview on the Leland Conway radio show Wednesday morning.
"Greg Fischer, I'll be honest, the people of Louisville deserve better. They really do," Bevin said. "I've known Greg a long time. This isn't about him personally, but he has, frankly, lost control of the city of Louisville."
Bevin was addressing his recent Twitter spat with the mayor. The two went back and forth over protesters being outside Sen. Mitch McConnell's house Monday night.
Bevin thinks the protesters shouldn't be allowed outside the home, while Fischer pointed out their First Amendment rights.
Fischer issued a statement responding to Bevin's radio comments Wednesday afternoon.
"The Governor's attacks seem to be an attempt to distract from the critical conversation about protecting people from gun violence and the Governor's responsibility to lead those efforts," Fischer said, in part. "We are always ready to help in this area as well."
It all started when the two began exchanging barbs in the wee hours of Tuesday morning over protests outside the Louisville home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The exchange started when Bevin commented on a news story about protesters chanting outside McConnell's home.
"Seriously, @louisvillemayor? Stop embarrassing the city of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky by allowing this public disorder... Would you stand for this on your street? Doubt it... We deserve better leadership in @louisvillekygov."
Fischer replied hours later by saying, "Seriously, @GovMattBevin, in America we allow for peaceful assembly and freedom of speech. Sorry if that embarrasses you. Let’s get to work to stop the tragic loss of so many lives in our country due to gun violence."
Fischer went on to say, "I stand with those calling on @senatemajldr to return to DC and protect our families from more death. Our people deserve that."
That's when Bevin replied, "Do you also stand with those who are chanting death threats and calling for the massacre of the @senatemajldr ? Or is there an idealogical limit to the conviction/motivation behind your “stand”?"
The exchange on Twitter has drawn thousands of responses and retweets.
