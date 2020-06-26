LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The day after hundreds gathered at the Kentucky Capitol demanding justice for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told CNN he wants more communication about the investigation.
Te governor said Friday that people are looking for the truth and some form of action. If there is no action taken, people will want to know why, he said.
The Kentucky Attorney General's office is reviewing the Louisville Metro Police Department's internal investigation into Taylor's death.
Beshear said, "The investigation, which has taken too long and which hasn't been transparent, is now sitting with our current attorney general, who is independently elected who has to make that next decision about whether to file charges.. Right now, that is the only individual, other than perhaps a U.S. attorney, that can do it.
"But I think people's frustrations is, 'How long does it take?'" the governor said.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron on June 18 declined to say when his review would be completed. At the time, Cameron said his office was still receiving information from police and, citing the ongoing investigation, would not discuss case specifics.
The death of Taylor, a Black woman, at the hands of white police officers, has inspired nearly a month of protests in Louisville. Demonstrators across the Bluegrass State and around the country have chanted Taylor's name and demanded charges be brought against the officers involved in the raid: Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison and Sgt. John Mattingly.
In obtaining a no-knock warrant on Taylor's apartment near Pleasure Ridge Park, police claimed a suspected drug dealer was using the residence to receive packages and keep narcotics or proceeds from drug sales. Mattingly said officers knocked on Taylor's door "six or seven times" and repeatedly announced their presence, according to an audio clip released by Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine.
Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, acknowledged hearing someone knocking on the apartment door, according to audio released by Wine, but has said he thought Taylor's apartment was being robbed. Walker fired a shot at the officers when they burst in, hitting Mattingly in the leg and prompting the officers to return fire. Taylor was shot and killed, and nothing illegal was found in her apartment after her death.
Police have said there is no body camera footage of the raid because Cosgrove, Hankison and Mattingly, members of LMPD's Criminal Interdiction Division, were in plain clothes and were not wearing cameras. LMPD's incident report from the raid, released nearly three months after the shooting, is mostly blank, with few details of the incident and some incorrect entries.
LMPD fired Hankison Tuesday. In an initial termination letter, acting Chief Robert Schroeder wrote that Hankison "wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds" into a patio door and window of Taylor's apartment, creating a "substantial danger of death and serious injury" to Taylor and three occupants of other apartments.
Calling the firing a premature, "cowardly political act," attorney David Leightty filed an appeal of the firing on Hankison's behalf this week.
Cosgrove, Mattingly and Detective Joshua Jaynes, who applied for the search warrant, have been placed on administrative reassignment while the investigation continues.
Related Stories:
- Hundreds calling for 'justice' in Breonna Taylor case march in Frankfort
- Ky. AG Cameron declines to provide timeline on Breonna Taylor investigation, says office is 'working around the clock'
- What we know about the LMPD officers involved in raid on slain EMT Breonna Taylor’s apartment
- Police: Detective who sought 'no-knock' search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home reassigned
- LMPD releases nearly blank incident report from raid that killed Breonna Taylor
- LMPD fires Brett Hankison, detective involved in Breonna Taylor shooting
- Louisville police to fire Brett Hankison, detective in Breonna Taylor shooting, for use of deadly force
- Attorney for police officer in Breonna Taylor shooting calls firing 'unjustified,' premature and 'cowardly political act'
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.