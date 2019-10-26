LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 650 Special Olympics bowlers from around Kentucky competed in the first day of the Area 4 Bowling Tournament on Saturday at King Pin Lanes.
Bowling has grown in popularity over the years at the Special Olympics, with athletes of all ages participating in the sport. Athletes in the tournament bowl two games, and the total number of pins knocked over determines the winner in each division.
"This is our biggest area tournament, so it's a very big deal to all of these athletes," said Hunter Brislin, with the Special Olympics Bowling Tournament. "They came out here and are trying their very best, and, at the end of the day, they just want to have fun."
The Area 4 Bowling Tournament is a qualifying event for the Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament, which runs Dec. 7 and 8 in Louisville. The tournament ends Sunday. Spectators are welcome, and the event is free to attend.
