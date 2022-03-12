LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local team completed an undefeated season to win the Special Olympics Kentucky State Basketball Tournament.
The first state tournament since 2019 was held at Mid America Sports Complex and Berrytown Recreation Center. The state tournaments in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With 34 teams and more than 400 athletes competing in the tournament, the Louisville Stampede won the state championship.
"These kids are great, they're amazing, they are athletes like anybody else," Jose Rico, Louisville Stampede coach, said. "They play with heart and determination, and I am super proud to be their coach."
