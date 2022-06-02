TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Spencer County Public Schools Board of Education voted to begin the process to fire the district's superintendent.
After nearly two hours behind closed doors, the board voted to begin the legal process to remove Superintendent Chuck Adams, who has been on administrative paid leave since April 2021 accused of sexual harassment.
An elementary school teacher, represented by Louisville attorney Thomas Clay, filed a lawsuit against the Board of Education in 2021. In the lawsuit, she claimed that she received unwanted attention from Adams starting shortly after she was hired by the school district in October 2018. Adams, she said, often visited her classroom and rarely discussed work issues with her.
While the woman is named in court records, WDRB News does not identify alleged victims of sexual harassment.
The teacher claims the school board knew of the situation in April 2021 and “failed to implement prompt and appropriate corrective action and, in fact, compounded Plaintiff's damages by not taking steps to remove Superintendent Adams from her work area,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit prompted an outside investigation into the teacher's claims. The results of the investigation then prompted the board to vote on moving forward with the process of removal.
The charges state that "Superintendent Adams violated the professional code of ethics for Kentucky school certified personnel."
The board's attorney, Grant Chenoweth, will send the charges of removal of Adams as superintendent to the state education commissioner. The commissioner has 30 days to review the charges and academic performance of the district, then decide if the board can move forward with a hearing.
Chenoweth described the hearing process as resembling a trial. Adams can be represented by an attorney, Chenoweth or someone else will present the evidence of the charges, and the board will deliberate as a jury. The board will need a 4/5 vote for removal.
Adams has the right to decide if the hearing will be public or private. A timeline for the hearing is dependent on the commissioner's decision and scheduling the hearing.
Adams has been on paid administrative leave since the lawsuit was filed. The board hasn't said if Adams has been collecting his full salary while on leave.
Chenoweth said if the state's education commissioner approves a hearing, Adams could essentially lose his pay while suspended.
The school board deferred any questions to attorney Chenoweth on the decision to move forward with the process of removal.
WDRB News reached out to Adams to comment on the board's decision, but were unable to reach him.
