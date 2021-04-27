LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Days after a teacher claimed in a lawsuit that he sexually harassed her, Spencer County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Adams has been placed on paid administrative leave until May 10.
What's more, the Spencer County Board of Education's former chairperson, Jeanie Stevens, resigned from her seat on the panel following Monday's board meeting.
The board voted 4-0 Monday to place Adams on paid administrative leave as it investigates claims that Adams sexually harassed a teacher, Stevens told WDRB News on Tuesday. Stevens abstained from the vote because she had decided to resign from the board, she said.
Stevens said she resigned Monday evening because she is friends with Adams and the teacher who accused him of sexually harassing her. The board is set to meet again May 10, and Assistant Superintendent Chuck Abell will serve as acting superintendent while Adams is on paid administrative leave, she said.
Stevens directed further comment on the matter to the board's attorney, Grant Chenoweth, who did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Thomas Clay, the attorney representing the teacher who said Adams sexually harassed her in a lawsuit filed against the school board Wednesday, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The teacher claims she received unwanted attention from Adams starting shortly after she was hired by the school district in October 2018, saying in the lawsuit that the superintendent often visited her classroom and rarely discussed work issues with her.
The woman also accused Adams of sending her unsolicited phone calls and text messages, such as reaching out to her while she took personal leave and when she did not attend a school board meeting, and seeking her out at school sporting events. In two instances included in the lawsuit, the woman says Adams grabbed her foot while walking by her on the bleachers at a basketball game and reached into a box of candy she was holding and touched her hand while at another basketball game.
While the woman is named in court records, WDRB News does not identify alleged victims of sexual harassment.
The teacher claims the school board knew of the situation in April and "failed to implement prompt and appropriate corrective action and, in fact, compounded Plaintiff's damages by not taking steps to remove Superintendent Adams from her work area," according to the lawsuit.
The woman says in the lawsuit that Stevens called her on April 6 and asked her about the situation.
That lawsuit seeks compensatory damages, attorney's fees, injunctive relief, and either judgment against the school board or a jury trial.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.