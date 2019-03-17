LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the bracket was slowly unveiled on televisions all over Griff's in Downtown Louisville, Harold Williamson watched closely until his team learned its path to a championship. He and other University of Louisville fans cheered, when so.
"As a lifelong Louisville fan, you know, I think that we should win every game, but I know that's not realistic," Williamson said.
But Williamson likes the team's chances to make some noise during the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
"I think we're going to do some damage in the tournament," he said.
Tyrell Walker, who also was there for Selection Sunday, thinks so too but is a bit worried about a potential rematch against Michigan State.
"We was good to beat them the first time, but it might be a little harder the second time around," Walker said.
Cameron Evans, meanwhile, doesn't want Louisville to overlook its first opponent, Minnesota, and the inevitable story-line of who coaches there: Rick Pitino's son, Richard.
"That's what the narrative is going to be the whole week: Rich Pitino, Rick Pitino, and what's been transpiring with this program in the last three or four years. But we just need to, you know, be focused and stay focused on the game," Evans cautioned.
But it wasn't just U of L fans at Griff's on Sunday night. Darren Britt watched as his team, the Kentucky Wildcats, earned a No. 2 seed.
"They've got the size," Britt said. "They've got the athleticism. They have the shooting. It's just about executing. It's about playing their game and getting physical on the inside."
However, Britt is a bit worried about Kentucky's path to a championship.
"I believe they got the toughest bracket. We got a lot of tough teams. We got Kansas. We got North Carolina at number one. We got Houston. And we got Auburn," he said.
Despite that competition though, he feels a team from Kentucky will make it to the Final Four.
"Yeah, I do. I do. It won't be Louisville though," he said with a grin as his family members, Cardinals fans, looked on in anger. "It won't be Louisville. I hate to say it, but it won't be Louisville."
