LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are spots available for the Kentuckiana Builds Construction Training program, led by the Louisville Urban League.
Kentuckiana Builds, also known as the Construction Trade Pipeline Program, delivers specialized training, career-focused management, job placement and work-related incentives to recruit people for the construction sector. It also focuses on increasing diversity in the construction industry by placing minority and female candidates in quality jobs.
There are three spots still available for the upcoming cohort. Registration goes for another three days, until March 11.
It's a six-week construction sector training and job placement initiative. Around 400 people have graduated from the course
