LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Stephen Baptist Church celebrated Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby's birthday Saturday with another round of free COVID-19 testing for members of the community.
More than 400 people were scheduled for drive-thru testing at the church, located at 1018 South 15th St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in partnership with Norton Healthcare.
Individuals arrived at the church's parking lot and received a test within minutes. Test results will be available within three to five days in MyNortonChart, church officials said in a news release.
The largest Black church in Kentucky, St. Stephen has held several rounds of coronavirus testing at its west Louisville campus, which remains closed to in-person services due to the pandemic.
"Someone said, 'When is St. Stephen Church going to open again?' And I had to correct them, because St. Stephen Church has never closed," said Cosby, who has been leading the church since 1979, in a livestream on the church's Facebook page. "The building has closed, but the parishioners and the members and the followers of Christ are very active, and if you want to see activity then just notice what's going on as we help with health and COVID-19 here on our campus."
To add to the birthday celebration atmosphere, DJ Z-Nyce was on hand playing tunes for staff and test recipients to enjoy. Livestreams on the church's Facebook page show members of the congregation who were receiving tests and members helping staff the event getting a chance to catch up briefly from a safe distance.
There will be another free testing event on July 18 at Western High School.
