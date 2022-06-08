LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "IN Indiana," that's the idea behind a new tourism push.
Indiana rolled out the new marketing campaign on Wednesday. It showcases what the Hoosier state is known for, including the Indy 500, the outdoors, French Lick and Holiday World.
The goal is to attract visitors, retain college graduates and attract top talent for businesses.
"If I had a nickel for every time someone says, 'That's in Indiana' or 'You have that in Indiana' or 'How fast can I get this in Indiana' all these facts that maybe we take for granted or haven't been in a while," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "It's a way for us to show what's in Indiana."
Visit Indiana developed a customizable took kit that businesses, towns, cities and destinations can use as part of the tourism push.
