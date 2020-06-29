LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a succinct reminder ahead of the Fourth of July weekend: "Buzzed driving is drunk driving."
Last year in Kentucky, 66 crashes over the Fourth of July holiday involved impaired drivers, resulting in four deaths.
Officials said even if you think you're OK to drive, any level of impairment can slow your coordination and reaction times.
KYTC said you should plan a way to get home safely before partying, call a cab or family member if you're impaired and always wear a seat belt.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.