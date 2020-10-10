LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pick-up truck reported stolen out of Nelson County was found abandoned after being driven into a bathroom at Taylorsville Lake State Park.
The Spencer County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook saying that the truck was found around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police also say money was stolen from numerous vending machines in the area.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Spencer County Sheriff's Office at 502-477-3200 or the Kentucky State Park Ranger.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.