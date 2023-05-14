Carrollton bus crash victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been 35 years since a bus crash in north central Kentucky killed dozens of people.

On May 14, 1988, a drunk driver hit a bus on I-71 between Louisville and Cincinnati near Carrollton that had 67 people on board. 

The bus was traveling back from a church youth trip to King's Island when it was hit by the drunk driver who was traveling on the wrong side of the interstate.

In total, 27 people died. Most of the victims were children. It was the worst drunk driving crash in United States history.

On this Mother's Day, Mothers Against Drunk Driving remembered those whose lives were lost in what was a preventable tragedy.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags