LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspect has been arrested days after a man was shot in the back in the Iroquois neighborhood.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Thursday, Jan. 9, just after 9:30 p.m. on Marshall Walk, near the intersection of South 3rd Street and West Southland Boulevard.
According to an arrest report, police found a man at that location who had been shot in the back, and also had a graze would to his neck.
The victim told police that when he got home, 28-year-old Wilbur Soria San Miguel was there waiting for him. The victim said Soria San Migel then pulled his car behind his motorcycle, blocking him in, before opening fire.
Soria San Miguel was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
